Former Hawkeye Accused of Assaulting Indianapolis Council Member

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- A former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player is facing serious charges for allegedly attack an Indianapolis city council member during a public meeting.

Jeffery is charged with Strangulation, Battery, Criminal Confinement and Disorderly Conduct for allegedly attacking councilman Jeff Miller at an Alcoholic Beverage Board Meeting. Moe owns a gentlemen's club that had been denied a liquor license at Miller's request.

Moe is accused of grabbing Miller by the neck and slamming him down. Moe does not deny striking Miller.

Jeffery Moe played for the Hawkeyes from 1984 to 1988. He was drafted by the Utah Jazz but never played an NBA game.

Miller, meanwhile, is also under criminal investigation for allegedly sexually abusing young girls in his Indiana home.