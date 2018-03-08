Homemade Music Video Sparks Criminal Investigation in Fort Dodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The lyrics and images are shocking, and now the homemade rap music video has led to arrests and an ongoing police investigation in Fort Dodge.

The video was published last December to YouTube and has since been viewed over 18 thousand times.

The video is filled with expletives including lyrics discussing shootings and sex. The video also includes stacks of cash, hand guns, and what appears to be a “sawed off” shotgun.

“You don’t need to say it, but it’s obviously very concerning, we take that stuff seriously and we’re going to investigate anything and everything that came along with it” said Fort Dodge Police Chief Roger Porter.

Porter says several concerned citizens along with the school district reported the video around the time it was published, and they started an investigation.

“Ended up doing some search warrants on this investigation, it’s not over, the investigation is ongoing, but we have made a couple of arrests in that case” said Porter.

Police say they arrested two 16 year-olds who took part in the video and charged them with illegally possessing a firearm. According to the search warrant, 24 year-old Devontae Naylor Foy also appeared in the video holding a handgun. The document shows Foy is a convicted felon prohibiting him from possessing a gun. Police say when they executed the search warrant they found one stolen hand gun. However, with only two out of the group facing charges, Porter says there’s more to be done.

“We are always encouraging the citizens to come forward and help us out with the information. We’re not around the clock and have a magic ball, so we need help from the citizens, the families, everybody else that`s involved has information on this to come fourth and help us out with the investigation” said Porter.

The Fort Dodge Public School District says currently, none of the children in the video attend Fort Dodge Schools, however, the district can’t confirm if they did at the time the video was shot. Police say the two teens they arrested and charged had their trial in juvenile court two weeks ago and are in detention waiting for the judge to rule.

Fort Dodge Police say they aren't aware of any other departments, such as DHS, investigating the case. A listen through the video's lyrics does not turn up direct threats to any individuals.