× Plea Deal for Bondurant Man Accused of Killing His Family

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Bondurant man accused of murdering his parents and sister.

Twenty-one-year-old Chase Nicholson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Mark, Charla, and Tawni Nicholson in April of 2017. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies discovered their bodies at the family’s Bondurant home after being called to perform a welfare check.

Court documents show Chase Nicholson has already admitted he used a shotgun to kill his parents and sister. Search warrants in the case also say one of the victims was found with a knife protruding from an eye.

Back in September, Nicholson’s attorneys revealed they planned to us a defense of insanity, diminished capacity during his trial.

Seth Nicholson, Chase’s cousin, told Channel 13 Chase has struggled with mental health issues for much of his life.

Nicholson had been scheduled to go to trial in June, but a court order filed Monday has set a date for a plea hearing in the case.

The hearing is scheduled for April 30th.