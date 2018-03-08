× Chase Involving Polk County Deputies Ends in Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were injured when a stolen car smashed into another vehicle while trying to flee from Polk County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Euclid Ave. and North Union St. Des Moines police say deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a blue car that had been reported stolen.

The stolen car was speeding south on North Union St. when it struck a westbound car, which hit a utility pole.

Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle, a female, and her male passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The names of the people from the stolen vehicle, and any charges they may face, have not been released.