Spring Break at the Science Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring break is right around the corner and even if you are not flying to a tropical destination, you can still experience an entirely different world right here in central Iowa. The Science Center of Iowa has a dinosaur exhibit all week, ending April 22nd.

The Director of Marketing and Public Relations Emilee Richardson said, “I think everyone has a fascination with dinosaurs.”

The Science Center said this is the busiest time of the year because of both the dinosaur exhibit and Spring Break. Richardson said even though it is busy does not mean there won’t be plenty of things for people to do.

Here are a list of events for the week of March 11th – March 17.

One unique thing about the Science Center are the daily programs and presentations, “It’s interactive, it’s hands on. Everything from crazy chemistry where we’re mixing chemicals and blowing things up, to fire and ice, to cold blooded critters, so something for everyone to explore science, technology, engineering and math,” Richardson said.