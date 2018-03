Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Grand View Christian made it back to back state titles on Friday, beating North Linn in the Class 1A championship 49-46.

Grant DeMeulenaere led the Thunder with 21 points, Issa Samake tallied 12 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Oskaloosa fell just short against Glenwood in the 3A title game, 66-62. Jared Kruse scored 21, Cole Henry 16, and Xavier Foster 11 in the loss. It's the Indians' best finish ever at the state tournament and Glenwood's first championship.