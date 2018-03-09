× ISU’s Matt Campbell Names New Football Coaches

AMES, Iowa- ISU head Football Coach Matt Campbell met with the media on Friday to discuss new coaching hires. The biggest question on the table, is will Campbell hire a new offensive coordinator, after Tom Manning’s departure for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

“I think we’ll just wait and see,” said Campbell. “The reality of it’s really since the last 10 years for me being the offense of coordinator to me being the head coach, it’s really been a collective effort.”

In a news release earlier Friday, Campbell also announced that Jim Hofher, who was ISU’s passing game coordinator the last two seasons, will move into a new role as senior offensive analyst/assistant to the head coach. Joel Gordon will replace Hofher and lead the Cyclone quarterbacks after serving as an offensive analyst the last two seasons.

“Oh man, I can’t even explain how exciting this is,” said Gordon. “As a coach you know this is the pinnacle of the coaching profession, to have this opportunity it’s incredible, I’d like to thank Coach Campbell again for having the confidence to hire me.”

Gordon said he is really enjoying getting to know the 4 quarterbacks on the staff, and is really excited after Kyle Kempt stepped up last year to beat Oklahoma.

Jeff Myers has been named Offensive Line Coach. Myers worked directly with the Cyclone offensive line from 2016-17 as a graduate assistant, mentoring a pair of linemen who earned second-team All-Big 12 accolades in Nick Fett (2016) and Jake Campos (2017), according to an ISU news release.

“Ultimately it’s about the players I think as the offensive line coach, I’m not going to be calling the plays like coach Manning,” said Myers. “I can focus on the offensive line, I can focus on recruiting the best character guys that fit our program.”

“A guy that you know was a captain, a guy that was played in the NFL, in the system and now a guy that is done an unbelievable job coaching in the system,” said Campbell, of Myers.

Joe Houston, has been named Special Teams Coordinator. Houston is in his third season at Iowa State and his first as special teams coordinator. Houston was an associate for quality control for special teams from 2016-17, mentoring a pair of All-Big 12 kickers in Cole Netten (2016) and Garrett Owens (2017).

Earlier, Campbell named Nate Scheelhaase, as running backs coach.

“Nate will be a valuable addition to our staff,” Campbell said in a news release. “I feel Nate is a rising star in this profession. He is energetic, has a high football I.Q., and will fit in perfectly with our current staff.”

Scheelhaase was on staff at Illinois from 2015-17, spending his first season as assistant director of football operations and running backs coach on Bill Cubit’s staff. He was retained by current head coach Lovie Smith and worked the last two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Fighting Illini.