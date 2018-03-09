× Living History Farms Reopens Spring Break Registration

URBANDALE, Iowa – Living History Farms reopens its Spring Break camp registration.

Living History Farms has two five-day camps for second through sixth grade students.

The students will learn about different immigrant communities, their culture and what people did for fun during the Victorian era.

The “Community Celebrations” camp is geared for second and third grade students. While the “Victorian Ladies & Gentleman” Camp is geared toward fourth through sixth grade students.

Parents can sign their children up for one day, or five days of the camp.

In addition, there is a one day “Families in 1900” experience for the whole family. Some activities include: making a meal, playing games and doing chores.

The camps go from March 12th to March 16th and begin at 9:00 a.m.

Click here for prices and registration.