Panora Man Accused of Kidnapping and Rape

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Panora man is facing several charges after officials say he assaulted and sexually abused a woman early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office were called out on a domestic disturbance to 6609 Young Circle in Panora around 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was the alleged victim of an assault. After investigators interviewed her they arrested 34-year-old Michael Taylor.

Taylor is charged with first degree kidnapping, third degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and false imprisonment.

Criminal complaints filed in the case allege Taylor and the victim were arguing about a text message the victim received from her ex-husband. During the incident, the complaint claims Taylor slapped, punched, and choked out the victim.

The victim also told investigators Taylor forced her into the timber along the driveway and threatened that if she didn’t have sex with him, “he would make a demon come out and he would leave her body there.”

After Taylor allegedly raped the victim, she was able to get away and found a deputy who was responding to the domestic abuse call.

Taylor is being held in the Guthrie County Jail on a bond of $1 million. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 15th.