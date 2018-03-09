Property Tax Decrease Approved in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny is decreasing its property taxes.
On Monday, Ankeny’s city council approved a 90-cent decrease to the city tax levy.
That reduces the property tax rate from $11.65 to $10.75 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.
This is the fifth year in a row the city has decreased property taxes.
The city credits strong commercial and residential growth for allowing it to make this move. Unlike land-locked Des Moines, Ankeny has continued to expand its boundaries.
The new rate will take effect July 1st.