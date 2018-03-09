× Property Tax Decrease Approved in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny is decreasing its property taxes.

On Monday, Ankeny’s city council approved a 90-cent decrease to the city tax levy.

That reduces the property tax rate from $11.65 to $10.75 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value.

This is the fifth year in a row the city has decreased property taxes.

The city credits strong commercial and residential growth for allowing it to make this move. Unlike land-locked Des Moines, Ankeny has continued to expand its boundaries.

The new rate will take effect July 1st.