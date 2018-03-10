Drake and Northern Iowa Collide for the Valley Championship

MOLINE, IL -- Drake came from down 12 to win its 41st-consecutive Valley game, 68-59 over Southern Illinois. While Northern Iowa won a back-and-forth contest 70-58 over Missouri State to set-up an all-Iowa Valley Championship for the second year in a row.