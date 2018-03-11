× Iowa Senator Heading to California As National Profile Grows

LOS ANGELES, California–Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will give the keynote address at the California Republican Party convention in May, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The visit is the latest high-profile appearance for Ernst, who became the first Iowa woman elected to Congress in 2014. She delivered the keynote address at a fundraiser in South Carolina last August for Congressman Jeff Duncan. In 2015, Ernst gave her party’s response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union Address.

Ernst, an Iraq War veteran and former state senator, had also been considered as a running mate for Donald Trump in 2016 but she told him that she wasn’t interested.

Recently, Ernst has criticized Trump for proposing raising tariffs on some steel and aluminum imports. She is concerned about a potential trade war where other countries, like China, could respond by imposing their own additional tariffs on Iowa agricultural products.