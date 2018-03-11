× Water Problem for Customers in Three Iowa Counties

BOUTON, Iowa–Boil it before you drink it is the advice for some customers of the Xenia Rural Water District. A spokesperson Sunday blamed a water main break for a boil order request.

The boil order impacts customers in northern Dallas, southeastern Green and southwestern Boone Counties, as well as all customers in Rippey and Beaver. The order asks customers to bring water to a boil for a minute before cooling to use.

No word yet on when the order could be lifted.