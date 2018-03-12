× Bill Dix Resigns from Iowa Senate After Video Surfaces of Him Kissing Lobbyist at Des Moines Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix has resigned from the State Senate.

The resignation was announced with this statement released on Monday afternoon:

“Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix announced his resignation, as Majority Leader and State Senator, effective at 2 pm today, March 12, 2018. His resignation letter to Iowa Senate President Jack Whitver and Speaker of the Iowa House, Linda Upmeyer in accordance with Iowa Code section 69.4 is attached.”

The resignation comes the same day that Iowa Starting Line released a video online showing Dix, who is married with three children, kissing another woman who is a registered lobbyist at The Waveland in Des Moines.