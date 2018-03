Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person was killed in a fire in Des Moines on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of Allison Avenue around 2:00pm on Monday. Firefighters were able to knock the flames down quickly. When they went inside the home they found a body.

Authorities are not releasing any information about the victim. They also say its too early to determine a cause. The fire does not appear to be suspicious.