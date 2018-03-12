× Human and Civil Rights Commission Pushing to Build Better Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A recent poll by U.S. News and World Report named Iowa the best state in the country, but Des Moines city activists say there is always room for improvement.

The Des Moines Human and Civil Rights Commission says its working to a build a better community for everyone. It is hosting an event this week aimed at discussing ways to eliminate racism, and build inclusion and unity.

Its purpose is to also help people better advocate for themselves.

Director Joshua Barr says the city needs to improve in areas like crime, economics and education in order to remain on America’s progressive front.

“I think we have to improve the economic outlook for our young people. We have 75 percent of students experiencing some of poverty in Des Moines public schools, so what can we do to improve that outlook? Research has shown if a person remains in an impoverished condition up through their adolescent years they are more likely to remain in that position as they become older and become adults,” says Barr.

The Blueprint for Building a Better Community Event is taking place on Wednesday at Des Moines University between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is open to the public and admission is $4.