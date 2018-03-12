× Memorial Bridge Honors Fallen Des Moines Police Officers

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is paying tribute to two Des Moines police officers.

A sign now marks the Susan Farrell and Carlos Puente-Morales Memorial Bridge. It’s along I-80 between Ute Avenue and Grand Prairie Parkway near Waukee.

The two officers were heading east along that stretch of road, when Benjamin Beary crashed into the officers’ squad car head on. Beary was driving drunk in the wrong direction.

The officers, the person they were transporting Tosha Hyatt, and Beary all died in the crash.

The DOT has helped honor other first responders killed in the line of duty with similar tributes.