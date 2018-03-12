× Police: Man Started Home on Fire, Threatened to Kill Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police say he threatened to kill a woman and tried to burn down a home.

Thirty-eight-year-old Antonio Starks faces several charges for the incident including first degree arson, assault causing bodily injury, assault domestic abuse, and violation of a no contact order.

Police were called to 701 35th Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday on a report that Starks was assaulting a woman. While officers were still on the way, they learned Starks was pouring gasoline in the kitchen and threatening to burn the house down.

When officers arrived, Starks was pouring gas in a children’s bedroom. Starks then threw the gas can at officers and lit a bed in the room on fire

Police say Starks ran at them and they were able to detain him.

Officers were able to get everyone out of the home safely and the Des Moines Fire Department arrived quickly to extinguish the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.