Police: Mom Was Drunk When She Crashed Car with Kids Inside

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a Des Moines woman involved in an accident Friday night admitted to drinking and driving with her three children in the car.

According to a criminal complaint, multiple people witnessed 39-year-old Tiffany Sweeney drive into a pole in the 5600 block of Douglas Avenue. Witnesses followed her car to 56th Avenue where she is reported to have pulled over.

Police say her blood alcohol level was point .213 nearly three times the legal limit.

Sweeney is charged with OWI second offense and three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

She was released from Polk County Jail Sunday.