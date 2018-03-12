Spring Break at the Botanical Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For many people, Monday is the start of Spring Break. While some board planes in search of warmer climates, others won’t have to travel far at all. The Botanical Gardens in Des Moines is prepared for a busy upcoming week.

“We are expecting anywhere from 100 to 200 people a day,” the Assistant Director of Education for the Botanical Gardens Sydney Algreen-Hunter said.

That is because there are nature related activities and crafts all week long: Fairy Gardens, Printmaking from Nature, Flower Crowns, and Botanical Egg Dying.

These crafts are at specific times and some are full, click here to register and check for availability. The Spring Break Programs are $20 for an adult and youth pair for members and $25 for non-members.

There are also daily drop-in activities that are free with the price of admission. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for youths ages 4 - 17.

"They could be anything from seed making games to different crafts to take home all throughout the conservatory," Algreen-Hunter said.