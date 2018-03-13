Alcohol Banned on Part of High Trestle Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Alcohol is now off limits on a small, but important portion of the High Trestle Bike Trail.

On Monday night, the Boone County Conservation Board approved a measure banning alcohol consumption on the eight miles of the trail in Boone County, including the High Trestle Bridge, for which the trail is named. The ban doesn't affect the portions of the trail in Dallas, Polk, and Story Counties.

The board also voted to keep lights on the bridge on until midnight this year. Last year, they were turned off early in response to noise complaints.