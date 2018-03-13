× Bill Would Crack Down on ‘Fake’ Service Animals

DES MOINES, Iowa – A piece of proposed legislation in Iowa would crack down on those who lie about having a service dog.

If passed, the law would mean Iowans could face jail time for claiming their pet is a service animal when it really isn’t.

It takes countless hours to train service animals but Iowa lawmakers say more and more people are lying about their dog’s qualifications to gain access to restaurants, apartments, and other buildings from which they’d normally be banned.

The Iowa Senate passed the measure last week and now it is under consideration in a House committee. The bill must be voted out of committee by the end of the week or it will be dead for the session.