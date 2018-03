× Body Found in Burning Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Investigators say two police officers put out a deadly house fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Authorities are still in the early stages of determining what caused the fire at a home in the 1600 block of Allison Avenue Monday afternoon.

One person was found dead inside the home. Investigators aren’t releasing any information about the victim at this time.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.