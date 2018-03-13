Community Symposium Aims to Improve Quality of Life for Des Moines Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines community activists are asking for the public's input on how to make the city a better place to live for everyone.

"We're just trying to build awareness so people can be the change they inspire to see in the world," said Joshua Barr, director of the Des Moines Human and Civil Rights Commission.

The Blueprint to Building Community Symposium kicks off on Wednesday. Its purpose is to strengthen unity, eliminate racism, and help people become better advocates for themselves. City activists say there is always room for improvement in the community, especially in areas like education and economy.

"You have to really look outside your comfort zone and really look outside your shell and try and improve, because if you want this place to continue to thrive, you can't focus on how it used to be. You have to be progressive. You have to strive to improve it every single day, no days off," said Barr.

The sold out event starts at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Des Moines University.