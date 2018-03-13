× Des Moines Fire Victim’s Name Released

DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man found dead following a fire at his home Monday has been released.

The Des Moines Fire Department say Emmitt Johnson was found inside the home at 1603 Allison Avenue after they were called to respond to a house fire just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department were first on the scene and used a garden hose to put out most of the flames.

Officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and an autopsy on Emmitt Johnson is being conducted by the Polk County Medical Examiner.