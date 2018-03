Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- Another Iowan is hoping for a chance at stardom on NBC's The Voice.

Tuesday night's episode will conclude the blind auditions, and Des Moines native Sharane Calister will get her shot at singing for the judges. Tune in at 7 p.m. to see if Calister can get any of the judges' chairs to turn.

Last season, three native Iowans competed on the show: Jon Mero, Chris Weaver, and Adam Cunningham. Cunningham made it to the show's top four singers.