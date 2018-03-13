× Former AAU Basketball Coach Arrested on Child Pornography Charges in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former youth basketball coach is now facing child pornography charges after pictures of naked boys whom he coached were discovered in his home.

The FBI arrested Greg Stephen on Tuesday afternoon and transported him to the Linn County jail to await a hearing at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance on a charge of Knowlingly Transporting Child Pornography.

Stephens has been under investigation for the last month since a suspicious recording device was turned over to police in Monticello, Iowa. That device was taken from the home of Greg Stephen, a former coach for the Iowa Barnstormers AAU boys basketball team. The device was discovered in Stephen’s home by his former brother-in-law who was working as a contractor to remodel Stephen’s home.

An investigation by state and federal officials lead to the discovery of multiple recording devices in Stephen’s possession, including one device that was disguised as a smoke detector. Authorities also found video files depicting young boys in various states of undress. According to court documents released on Tuesday the boys in the video did not appear to know they were being recorded. The videos were recorded in multiple hotel rooms in both Iowa and Illinois.

Stephen told authorities the videos and photos were recorded by him to track the physical growth and maturity of his players. At least three of the boys seen in the photos and videos have been identified.