Homeschool Day Brings Iowans and Governor Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Reynolds met with students and parents for Homeschool Day at the Capitol on Tuesday morning.

The event included guest speakers, a prayer walk, and a rally on the first floor of the building. Reynolds told families it is important for them to attend events like these in order to put a face with homeschooling and advocate for homeschooling needs. The governor also told the crowd that homeschoolers have already gotten one big win this year with the passage of Senate file 2131.

"Now you have the opportunity to access more than 40 courses ranging from economics to physics to art appreciation to world langue. This also is a positive step forward when it comes to one of my top priorities, and that's educating Iowa's children for a knowledge economy," said Reynolds.

For more information on homeschooling in Iowa, visit homeschooliowa.com.