Johnston Library Helping Kids Participate in ‘1000 Activities Before Kindergarten’

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- With spring break in full swing for many schools, learning may not be high on kids' list of priorities, but the Johnston Public Library is promising to make it fun.

For the first time, the library is hosting a 1000 Activities Before Kindergarten program. The theme of the event is based around the book If You Give a Dog a Donut. Children can play various games that include creating play-dough donuts, edible bracelets, and donut twister. The program is focusing on children's literacy skills.

"A Thousand Books Before Kindergarten is a nationwide program that libraries can choose to participate in. And because we emphasize the five early literacy skills in all of our preschool programming, which are singing, talking, reading, writing, and playing, we decided to incorporate that into a 1000 Activities Before Kindergarten program," said Megan Sockness, Youth Services Librarian at the library.

The program runs from 9:30-11 a.m. until Thursday. In addition to the fun games, kids and parents can enjoy free donuts and coffee.