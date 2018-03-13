× Johnston Public Library Teaches Kids Literacy Skills During Spring Break

JOHNSTON, Iowa – For the first time, Johnston Public Library is hosting an event to help children improve literacy skills.

1,000 Activities Before Kindergarten is a nationwide event the library has adopted.

Youth Services Librarian Megan Sockness said she chose a theme of donuts based on the book “If You Give a Dog a Donut”.

“Books that they are interested in. So, we have things that are kind of popular. ‘Peppa Pig’, ‘Paw Patrol,’ get something they are interested in. Maybe something that is in a book, but a show they might be watching at home that they could go ‘hey here is a ‘Peppa Pig’ book.’ Something that they are already interested in. Get them to read and build in that time to sit down as a family,” Sockness said.

The idea of the program is to choose three activities a day that involve a literacy skill for a year to reach a goal of 1,000 activities.

“A thousand books before kindergarten is a national wide program that libraries can choose to participate in. We emphasize the five early literacy skills in all of our preschool programming, which are singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. We decided to incorporate that into an ‘1,000 activities before kindergarten program,’” Sockness said.

Some activities include: singing songs like the “ABCs” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”, learning to blow bubbles, asking questions about a story that was just read, building forts and more.

The library is hosting 1,000 Activities Before Kindergarten until Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

There are free donuts, coffee and activities. The event is open to the public.