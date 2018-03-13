Metro Dunkin’ Donuts Blames Glitch for Unwanted Customer Card Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro donut shop is working to refund dozens of customers whose credit cards were charged without their knowledge.

The Dunkin' Donuts store on SE University Avenue in West Des Moines says a computer glitch in its credit card processing system charged customers' card on days they didn't purchase anything. The store's franchisee insists the charges are not fraudulent. Currently, 30 customer cases are under investigation. Officials were made aware of the issue on Monday.

Customer Andy Collmann says he was charged at least twice. He says while the charges were small, it's a reminder to pay close attention to your bank account.

"I just think it’s the nature of the beast anymore. Fortunately it was just a couple bucks. If it was a couple hundred dollars, that would have been an entirely different story for a lot of people’s bank accounts," he says.

Store officials advise anyone who has visited Dunkin' Donuts in recent months to check their bank statements. If a customer notices anything specious, contact the store or file a complaint online. Officials did not give a timeline on when the money would be refunded.