Police: Ames Pair Arrested for False Report of Drive-By Shooting

AMES, Iowa – Two people have been arrested after Ames police say they made a false report about a drive-by shooting back in December.

Thirty-six-year-old Tracy Flores and 35-year-old Rafael Flores of Ames are each charged with making a false report, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say the two falsely reported Tracy Flores had been shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting at 504 Stanton Avenue on December 11, 2017. An investigation revealed the drive-by shooting never happened and the gunshot wound was due to an accidental shooting.

The drug charges stem from evidence found after a search warrant was served at the couple’s home. Investigators were also able to recover the gun used in the shooting.

Tracy Flores and Rafael Flores are being held in the Story County Jail.