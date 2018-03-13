Man Wanted by Police Considered Armed and Dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police say a man involved in a shooting with a bail bondsman last week is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Joshua Green is wanted for probation violations in Warren County and for possession of meth in Polk County. Police say a bail bondsman tried to apprehend Green in Des Moines last Thursday, but he resisted and pulled a gun on the bondsman, who then fired at Green. Green then ran off.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.