Senator Grassley to Hold Guns Hearing Following Florida High School Shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Senator Charles Grassley plans to convene a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in response to violence in schools following the Parkland, Florida, massacre.

Among those Grassley will call as witnesses at the hearing are Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Bill Nelson. Grassley will also call on the father of Stoneman Douglas High School victim Alaina Petty and a teacher at the school, as well as FBI and ATF leaders.

Wednesday will mark one month since the shooting that killed 17 students and staff. The lone gunman opened fire with an AR-15 assault style rifle that he legally purchased at the age of 19. Reports show numerous warnings about the shooter's mental stability were missed by law enforcement on state and federal levels.

Grassley has said he doesn't support legislation banning weapons. Last year, he supported a bill that allowed tens of thousands of Americans with mental illness to buy guns.