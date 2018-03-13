Staycation at Des Moines Parks and Recreation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you are staying home this spring break, Des Moines Parks and Recreation has a number of inexpensive events and activities parents can do with their children.

Every activity is $1 for adults attending with their kids, and kids get in free! The only fee for children is $1.50 for the Imagination Play School.

Click here for a list of activities at the Pioneer Columbus Community Center, they range from drop in art activities to mini sports clinics to environmental education activities.

"There is something for everyone!" Parks and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher said.

Something special for the entire family is on Friday, the family open gym night. The cost is $1 per person ages 18 to 59, youths and seniors have free admission.