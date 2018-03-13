Staycation at Des Moines Parks and Recreation

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you are staying home this spring break, Des Moines Parks and Recreation has a number of inexpensive events and activities parents can do with their children.
Every activity is $1 for adults attending with their kids, and kids get in free! The only fee for children is $1.50 for the Imagination Play School.
Click here for a list of activities at the Pioneer Columbus Community Center, they range from drop in art activities to mini sports clinics to environmental education activities.
"There is something for everyone!" Parks and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher said.
Something special for the entire family is on Friday, the family open gym night. The cost is $1 per person ages 18 to 59, youths and seniors have free admission.
"Participants will have full access to all facility amenities - basketball and pickleball in the gym, game tables, weight room and the cardio room. This week will feature the bounce house and the Imagination Playground," Fletcher said.
Des Moines Resident Kelly Janson brought her child to the Imagination Play School on Monday, "It’s just fun, it’s fun to watch them, it’s fun to have them have a place to play, lots of toys. The first thing my kid asked this morning was, are we going to a fun place to play so here we are."
Janson said the Pioneer Columbus Community Center is great for working families because it is open during the evening and weekends and is not very expensive. Janson told other working parents to use the internet to find fun things to do with your child during the week, "There’s a lot of places you can check on Facebook there’s Des Moines Parent, there’s another group, Des Moines Beyond 4 Walls, and they have lots of stuff posted where people can find places to play."