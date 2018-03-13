Student Protests Planned One Month After Florida School Massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Nationwide protests are expected by students on Wednesday to mark one month since the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The event has been organized online. Students are being encouraged by organizers to walk out of school at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes--one minute for each death at the Florida school. Most central Iowa schools are on spring break this week.

Another massive protest known as the March for Our Lives is being planned for March 24th. This includes a protest at the Iowa State Capitol.