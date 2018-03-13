Tax Season Brings Spike in Phone Scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- With just over a month left in tax season, make sure to look out for scammers increasing their attempts at taking your returns.

Just last month, phone lines were swarmed with a new national record of robocalls with almost three billion. Authorities say there has been a spike in IRS robocall scams coinciding with the height of tax season. The trick is to convince victims there is a a problem with their filing and steal their financial information.

It's important not to respond to these calls. The IRS says you will receive a letter with any tax information. Never give out personal information over the phone.