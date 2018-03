Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ted Cruz decided six months was enough.

The Texas senator, who has proven not to be a big fan of Iowa's ethanol, finally stopped delaying the U.S. Senate vote so that Bill Northey could take his position with the USDA. That meant a promotion for Iowa's deputy agriculture secretary.

Mike Naig is now Northey's successor at the Department of Agriculture. He sat down to discuss the change with Political Director Dave Price.