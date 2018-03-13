The Insiders: March 11th Edition, Honoring Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Leonard Boswell is a Vietnam War veteran, state lawmaker, member of Congress, and community volunteer who has served on boards of dozens of organizations over the years.

He has received numerous honors but he just received the first Decatur County Distinguished Service Award and a key to the city of Lamoni. The county awarded him that honor this past week. The congressman and his wife life near Davis City.

Congressman Boswell saw a recent Channel 13 piece on the struggles of Decatur, which could be Iowa's poorest county. He is always optimistic that his county has plenty of reason for optimism.