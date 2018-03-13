The Insiders: March 11th Edition, Immigration Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Statehouse recently saw an odd event.

Greenfield Republican Representative Clel Baudler wanted to control the crowd during debate of a controversial immigration bill before his public safety committee, so he had staff reserve seats for lawmakers and clerks, which left almost nowhere for the public to sit. Leadership intervened, and the public was eventually allowed in to watch debate.

The bill cuts state funding if locals don't cooperate with the feds on cases of suspected undocumented immigrants. Baudler shared his thoughts on the bill, an activist confronted Baudler, and another immigrant discussed why she wants lawmakers to kill this bill.