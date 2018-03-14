× Second Degree Murder Charge for Suspect in Stabbing Death of William Penn Student

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – A suspect in the killing of a William Penn University basketball player has been arrested.

Mahaska County Attorney Jim Blomgren confirms 23-year-old Luke VanHemert has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Marquis Todd. Blomgren says no other charges have been filed at this time but the investigation into Todd’s death continues.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Todd died after a March 1st fight that was sparked by a minor car accident at 603 North Third Street. Police say broke out between the people in Todd’s car and people in another vehicle that was involved in the accident. Todd was found at a gas station a few blocks away, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators are holding a news conference at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in Oskaloosa to release more information about the case.