Des Moines Singer Gets Shot at Stardom on ‘The Voice’

A Des Moines woman is taking the next step in her quest for stardom on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”.

Twenty-four-year-old Sharane Calister impressed the judges during her blind audition performance, which aired Tuesday night. Calister performed Ed Sheeran’s “Make it Rain” and convinced two judges, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson, to turn their chairs for her.

Calister works as a security guard but is hoping her turn on “The Voice” will allow her to make music her full-time job.

Before her performance, the show aired a vignette about the struggles Calister had while growing up in Des Moines. At a young age she and her twin sister were taken in by their grandmother because her parents had substance abuse issues. After the grandmother became ill, the twins were split up and Calister went into foster care and was adopted. The twins weren’t reunited until high school.

Following Calister’s incredible performance, she chose Alicia Keys as her coach.

“The Voice” returns next Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for the battle rounds.