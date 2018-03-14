EXCLUSIVE: Governor Reynold’s Details Thoughts of Dix Resignation, Gun Control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's official, Governor Kim Reynolds' name is on the ballot as she seeks a gubernatorial election. Reynolds turned in more than 9 - thousand petitions to the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday after launching her campaign to run last week.

Channel 13 spoke with Governor Reynolds following her filing in an exclusive interview. When asked about her response to thousand of students nationwide taking part in National School Walkout Day to demand changes to current gun laws, Reynolds applauded students for getting involved and raising their voice but encouraged them to look at the bigger picture.

" I hope they step back and look at everything because we don’t want to give people a false sense of security that if we deal with just one component of it that is going to be the answer to making sure our schools are safe. It's just not," says Reynolds.

The Governor says there is no single solution to prevent mass shootings like last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida. It's the reason she says the state needs to focus on what she calls a holistic solution that addresses a range of areas that need improvement, like mental health.

When asked about the Senate Majority Leader, Bill Dix, resigning after a video leaked appearing to show him kissing a lobbyist, she says his department was the right move.

"I really do believe that he did the right thing on behalf of his family, constituents and Iowans. I'm disappointed by his actions but we are moving forward," she says. " We need to focus about getting the job done. This place isn't about one individual. It's about Iowans and each and everyone of us step up to serve."

Reynold's had planned to meet with Senator Dix about the allegations on Monday but his resignation happened so fast she was not able too. There are no rules prohibiting lawmakers from having personal relationships with lobbyists. The Governor says if that were to change it would be up to legislators.

"As I said in the Condition of the State, you can;t legislate good behavior. I think Iowans hold legislators to a high standard and they have an obligation to lead and to exceed those expectations."