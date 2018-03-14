× Governor Reynolds Speaking at Entrepreneur Event

DES MOINES, Iowa — 1 Million Cups is a weekly free event that connects entrepreneurs in Des Moines. Every Wednesday, from 8 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. it is held at the Science Center of Iowa.

1 Million Cups Lead Organizer Ben McDougal said it all begins with a free cup of coffee, “We bring it into the theater and our normal format is that an entrepreneur shares their short concise pitch and then it becomes this super interactive opportunity where the community is asking questions and providing feedback and really at the core accelerating that entrepreneur.”

This week, Governor Kim Reynolds will speak at the event. She will lead a discussion on the state of entrepreneurship in Iowa.

“The governor has talked about the rural revitalization effort and so how can entrepreneurs connect into that landscape. Even things like healthcare and how to make it a little more affordable for folks who may want to leave that comfortable situation and build something that they are passionate about,” McDougal said.

He also said this event brings like-minded people together and is incredibly motivating for entrepreneurs in central Iowa, “It is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with each other while learning what others are building and the energy that is generated by accelerating others and hearing other folks and what they are up to is pretty easy to like.”

There are 170 1 Million Cups chapters nationally and four within the state of Iowa. McDougal said the name comes from entrepreneurs coming together to discuss business and strategy over millions of cups of coffee.