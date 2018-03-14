Iowa Senate Republicans Announce New Leadership After Bill Dix Resignation
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Republican Senate Caucus has chosen new leadership following the resignation of former Majority Leader Bill Dix.
On Wednesday morning Jack Whitver was named the new Majority Leader. Charles Schneider will replace Whitver as the new Senate President.
Dix resigned from office on Monday afternoon hours after a video showing him kissing a registered lobbyist at a Des Moines bar was published online. Dix is a married father of three.
The Senate Republican Caucus office released this statement after today’s private vote:
“All 59 members of the House Republican caucus congratulate Senator Whitver on his selection as Senate Majority Leader and Senator Schneider on his new role as Senate President. We look forward to continuing our work together on our shared priorities as we reach the homestretch of the legislative session.
Together, with Governor Reynolds and Senate Republicans, we will move forward with our common sense agenda to provide Iowa students with a world class education, ensure Iowans have access to high quality, affordable health care, build a skilled workforce, and reform Iowa’s outdated and complex tax code.”