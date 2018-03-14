× Iowa Senate Republicans Announce New Leadership After Bill Dix Resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Republican Senate Caucus has chosen new leadership following the resignation of former Majority Leader Bill Dix.

On Wednesday morning Jack Whitver was named the new Majority Leader. Charles Schneider will replace Whitver as the new Senate President.

Dix resigned from office on Monday afternoon hours after a video showing him kissing a registered lobbyist at a Des Moines bar was published online. Dix is a married father of three.

The Senate Republican Caucus office released this statement after today’s private vote: