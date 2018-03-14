Melcher-Dallas Local Branch Bank to Rebuild After Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa-The Iowa State Savings Bank, of Knoxville has announced it will be rebuilding its only branch bank in Melcher-Dallas. On July 4, of 2017 a fire damaged four businesses. The bank was still standing, but suffered smoke and water damage.

During the fire hundreds of local residents were watching, many were concerned about the future of the local bank.

“I received a call from one of the staff, and they said the bank was on fire, and they were so upset,” said Iowa State Savings Bank Vice President, Pennie Sommar. “There were a lot of people there, and they were upset and crying because they were afraid they were going to lose their bank.”

And for around three weeks, there was no operating bank after the fire. People could bank by driving around 20 miles or so to Knoxville to the home office bank.

“As a part of our disaster recovery effort, that we’re responsible for, we reached out to a firm in Texas, that specializes in that, and they brought a portable bank building,” said David Koke, Vice President at Iowa State Savings Bank. “It’s now located down there in Melcher-Dallas, just outside the Northcote Meat Locker.”

Iowa State Savings Bank announced last week it would be rebuilding a permanent new structure on the site of the fire. Equipment moved in and knocked down the walls of the former bank.

“Hopefully we’ll see some new businesses , keep our school, and since we’re so close to Des Moines, and have a good highway, we would love to see some young couples or anyone move to this area,” said Dixie Konrad, a lifelong Melcher-Dallas resident.

“Good for the town, because we lost four businesses that night,” said Melcher-Dallas resident,Richard Dobson. “One good thing, with the new bank that I like, is they’re going to have a drive through.”

Construction is set to get underway soon, with plans for the new building to be complete in time for Coal Miner Days, on June 23, and 24th.