Metro Events to Look Forward to as Weather Warms Up

DES MOINES, Iowa – Spring break is in full swing and while some are traveling out of Iowa to enjoy warmer destinations, it won't be long before they'll be happy to stay in the metro to take part in the good things yet to come.
Here is a reminder of what the metro looks like when the weather warms up.
- Iowa Cubs home opener: April 5th
- Drake Relays: April 22-28th
- Downtown Farmers Market: May 5-October 27th
- Pools Open: Memorial Day Weekend
- Greek Food Fair: June 1-3rd
- Pride Festival: June 9th and 10th
- Art Festival: June 22-24th
- 80/35: July 6th and 7th
- Italian Heritage Festival: July 27th and 28th
- Iowa State Fair: August 9-19th
- Jazz Festival: August 31st and September 1st
- World Food & Music Festival: September 14-16th
- Latino Heritage Festival: September 22nd and 23rd