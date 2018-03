Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- A teenager is now charged with First Degree Murder after a man he allegedly assaulted last year died months after the attack.

Magwai Anai Kur is accused of attacking Robert Howe when he broke into Howe's Urbandale home in September 2017. Howe died as a result of his injuries in January at the age of 77.

Anai Kur remains in the Polk County Jail. He is also facing charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Theft.