Traffic Cam Ban Fails But New Restrictions Approved by Legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Traffic cameras will not be banned by the Iowa legislature in 2018. But some new restrictions on the devices have been approved.

On Wednesday the Iowa House approved a bill that will require cities and counties to complete studies to prove that automated traffic devices are needed in certain intersections before they can be approved. An amendment to the bill would have made the cameras illegal anywhere in Iowa. However that amendment failed.

The bill ultimately passed with bipartisan support. Linn County Republican State Representative Ashley Hinson says the numbers show the cameras have cut down on crashes. However she realizes not every community wants them. Under the bill approved today citizens have a new avenue to protest the cameras. "There is also petition process in this bill on the local level where the cameras can be taken down if members of the community decide they don't want them," says Hinson.

Polk County Republican Jake Highfill introduced the amendment to ban the cameras that ultimately failed. He did vote for the final bill even though he says he doesn't go far enough. "No I don't like the bill, I want the full ban. It is what it is," says Highfill, "We lost it today but we can come back and fight for it next year or tomorrow, you never know."

The bill now goes to Governor Kim Reynolds.