32 Cats Taken from Des Moines Home, More Still Hiding in Basement

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Animal Control officers say there are still more cats hiding in the basement of a home on Morton Avenue where 32 cats were discovered on Wednesday.

24 cats were found living in the home. Another eight cats were found dead in the home. The 24 cats taken from the home are now in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa. They say the cats were well-fed, however up to six inches of feces was found covering most of the floors in the home which leads to other health issues for the animals and the homeowner.

Officers say more cats are hiding in the basement of the home. They are still waiting for a city crew to remove junk from the basement so they're able to find the animals.

Criminal charges are still pending against the homeowner. City ordinances allow only six cats to live in a home.